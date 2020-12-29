Calls for the football season to be stopped after coronavirus forces the postponement of games
The future of the football season could be hanging in the balance with disruptions caused by coronavirus.
Rochdale's club doctor says the season should be suspended, after his team was forced to postpone their next two games because of an outbreak.
Manchester City, who postponed their match with Everton last night, are waiting to see if their game against Chelsea and the League Cup semi-final with Manchester United will go ahead.
Chris Hall reports.