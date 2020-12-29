Parents of teenager stabbed to death in Preston appeal for calm

The parents of a Lancashire teenager who was stabbed to death have appealed for calm as they pay tribute to him.

At this difficult time our family would like to appeal for calm, love, peace and prayers in the name of Sarmad Parents of Sarmad Al-Saidi

16 year old Sarmad Al-Saidi was found with injuries to his chest and legs when police were called to a house in Chatham Place, Preston on Wednesday 23 December.

The teenager died in hospital on Sunday.

Our son will be remembered for being a smart, helpful, forgiving and compassionate boy who would help anybody who needed it. He was a very happy boy who always wore a smile on his face wherever he went. That is how we will remember him Parents of Sarmad Al-Saidi

18 year old Jamie Dixon, 18 of Clayton Avenue in Leyland, and two boys aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with Sarmad's murder.

The three were remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court tomorrow.

While we have now charged a man and two teenagers with Sarmad's murder, our investigation is very much ongoing and I would ask anybody with information that could assist us to come forward Detective Chief Inspector Lee Wilson - Lancashire Police

A 20 year old man and a 28 year old woman, both from Preston, and a 36 year old woman from Leyland were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but have since been released under investigation.