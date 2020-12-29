Three people found dead at house in Failsworth

Three people have been found dead at a house in Greater Manchester. Police were called to Oldham Road in Failsworth by paramedics responding to a report of concern for welfare at 3.30pm on Monday 28 December.

Police, fire and ambulance vehicles were pictured at the scene on Monday evening. Credit: Ashley Stocks

Officers attended and three people were pronounced dead at the scene.Their deaths are being treated as unexplained and enquires are ongoing.

Crime Scene Investigators were called out. Credit: Ashley Stokes

Can you help?

Anyone with information should contact police quoting 1595 28/12/20or the independent charity - Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.