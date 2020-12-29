Three people found dead at house in Failsworth
Three people have been found dead at a house in Greater Manchester. Police were called to Oldham Road in Failsworth by paramedics responding to a report of concern for welfare at 3.30pm on Monday 28 December.
Officers attended and three people were pronounced dead at the scene.Their deaths are being treated as unexplained and enquires are ongoing.
Can you help?
Anyone with information should contact police quoting 1595 28/12/20or the independent charity - Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.