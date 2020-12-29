Weather warning issued as snow covers much of the North West

Large areas of the North West woke up to a blanket of snow this morning after freezing temperatures over the last few days.

Temperatures could plunge to as low as -10C in some parts of the UK as a cold snap spreads across the country.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued by the Met Office for the whole region with more snow flurries expected into Wednesday and Thursday.

Earlier this week parts of Warrington and Merseyside were showered with snow, today it was the turn of the rest of the region to feel the brunt of the cold spell.

Drivers were urged to stay off the roads with treacherous conditions predicted by the AA if thawing snow turns to ice overnight.

For children on school holidays the snow was welcomed, as families made the most of the perfect sledging conditions.

children enjoyed sledging on Camp Hill in Woolton, Liverpool Credit: PA Images

children enjoyed making the most of the snow Credit: viewer photo

