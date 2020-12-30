Liverpool comic John Bishop 'flattened' by Covid-19 after positive test

John Bishop has said he has been "flattened" by coronavirus after testing positive on Christmas Day.

The comedian, 54, said both he and his wife Melanie contracted the virus over the festive period.

He said they are suffering from a range of symptoms including headaches, nausea and "incredibly chronic fatigue", despite both being non-smokers and usually fit.

Bishop also shared with his 3.5 million Twitter followers a screenshot of an NHS notification informing him he had tested positive.

He wrote: "This came through on Christmas Day. This is the worst illness I have ever had, debilitating headaches, muscle joint and even skin pain, dizziness, nausea, no appetite, incredibly chronic fatigue."

My wife and I are fit non smokers and it's flattened us. I don't wish this on anyone. Comedian, John Bishop

The Liverpool-born comic has been married to Melanie since 1993 and they have three sons.

After his live stand-up dates for 2020 were cancelled due to Covid-19, he launched a podcast with writer, actor and director Tony Pitts.

Three Little Words sees the pair talk to people about their lives, hopes, struggles and beliefs, inspired by the three words that mean something important to them, as well as the word they hope to never hear again.

The duo have interviewed stars including Robbie Williams, Jason Manford and Rachel Shenton, as well as less well known people, about the words that have had an impact on their lives.