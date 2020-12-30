Man arrested following an explosion at a home in Wythenshawe

A man has been arrested following an explosion at a property in Wythenshawe.

Police were called to Pewsey Road following a report of the sound of an explosion at around 12.20am this morning.

Emergency services attended and established a gas canister inside the property had caused the explosion which left significant damage to the interior of the home.

A woman and a girl, aged 32 and 11 have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police say a 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

Detective Inspector Christopher Potter of GMP’s City of Manchester Division said: “This was a nasty explosion that has caused some significant damage to a property and it’s lucky that no one sustained any serious injuries. Whilst no one was badly hurt, this has left those who were inside the property at the time understandably shaken and upset.

“We understand that events such as this can cause significant worry and concern for the local community but we want to reassure you that we believe this to have been an isolated incident and there is no wider threat posed to the public.

“We currently have one man in custody for questioning and our investigation is very much underway as we try to ascertain all the facts surrounding the incident. We would urge anyone with information that could assist us with our enquiries to speak with police.”

