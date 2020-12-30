North West Covid-19 Tiers: What you can and cannot do in your area

The whole of the North West apart from Liverpool City Region will move into Tier 4 on New Year's Eve.

Below we break down the rules where you live:

Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Cheshire, Cumbria and Warrington - Tier 4

What are the main rules if I'm in a Tier 4 area?

People must stay at home, similar to the March and November lockdowns, except for where you have a specific purpose, or a "reasonable excuse", such as buying food or medicine, or to collect any items from a click-and-collect service.

People in Tier 4 must stay in their area, except for work, education or visiting a support or childcare bubble. Residents in Tier 4 must not stay overnight away from home.

All non-essential shops, hairdressers, sports facilities and leisure and entertainment venues must close.

You can leave home to visit people in your support bubble, or to provide childcare for children aged 13 and under as part of a childcare bubble.

You can meet one other person from another household in a public, outdoor space.

People can also go outdoors for unlimited exercise.

Liverpool City Region - Tier 3

No household mixing indoors or outdoors, except in parks/public gardens

All hospitality venues closed, except for takeaways and deliveries

Avoid travel out of area

All accommodation/entertainment venues closed

All retail, leisure and personal care services are able to reopen

Places of worship can reopen

