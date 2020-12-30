North West Covid-19 Tiers: What you can and cannot do in your area

The whole of the North West apart from Liverpool City Region will move into Tier 4 on New Year's Eve.

Below we break down the rules where you live:

Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Cheshire, Cumbria and Warrington - Tier 4

What are the main rules if I'm in a Tier 4 area?

  • People must stay at home, similar to the March and November lockdowns, except for where you have a specific purpose, or a "reasonable excuse", such as buying food or medicine, or to collect any items from a click-and-collect service.

  • People in Tier 4 must stay in their area, except for work, education or visiting a support or childcare bubble. Residents in Tier 4 must not stay overnight away from home.

  • All non-essential shops, hairdressers, sports facilities and leisure and entertainment venues must close.

  • You can leave home to visit people in your support bubble, or to provide childcare for children aged 13 and under as part of a childcare bubble.

  • You can meet one other person from another household in a public, outdoor space.

  • People can also go outdoors for unlimited exercise.

Liverpool City Region - Tier 3

  • No household mixing indoors or outdoors, except in parks/public gardens

  • All hospitality venues closed, except for takeaways and deliveries

  • Avoid travel out of area

  • All accommodation/entertainment venues closed

  • All retail, leisure and personal care services are able to reopen

  • Places of worship can reopen

