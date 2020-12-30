Police probing three deaths at house in Failsworth await toxicology results

Detectives investigating the deaths of three people at a house in Greater Manchester are waiting for the results of toxicology tests.

Two men, aged 41 and 39, and a 28-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the property in Oldham Road in Failsworth on Monday after emergency services were called to a concern for welfare at 3.30pm.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said post-mortem examinations were carried out on Tuesday but no cause of death could be ascertained.

He added: "Samples have been submitted for toxicology assessment and we await those results."

Police said they are not looking to speak to anyone else in connection with the deaths and are working with the relevant local agencies to ensure there is no wider risk to the public.

It is understood the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to previous police contact.

Can you help?

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 9059, quoting 1595 of 28/12/20, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. 301022