Council gives praise as thousands turn out for Covid-19 tests in Liverpool

Residents in Liverpool have been thanked for getting tested for Covid-19 as figures show over 50,000 were tested during a three-week period.

Figures show that from Monday 7 until Sunday 27 December, 53,303 people took part in Liverpool’s SMART Testing programme which is aimed at asymptomatic people who may be carrying the virus unknowingly.

Liverpool City Council said 503 people tested positive for the virus who may otherwise have mixed with family or friends on Christmas Day and unwittingly spread the disease.

Figures from the same period also show that on 23rd December, Liverpool had its highest test footfall with 9,926 people tested in one day.

The most popular site was Wavertree Tennis Centre which had to close on Christmas Eve due to demand, closely followed by the Liverpool ONE unit.

Thousands queue for Covid-19 tests in Merseyside in time for Christmas visits

The council say data shows the SMART sites have helped to reach 18-29 year-olds which have been previously classed as a ‘hard to reach’ group in the city, while 30—49 year-olds are those most frequently getting tested.

Liverpool’s Acting Mayor, Councillor Wendy Simon said: “We were the first city to pilot the lateral flow tests back in November and I’m proud that months on, there is still the demand and enthusiasm for people to get tested.

“We are incredibly lucky to have these testing facilities in Liverpool – they are undoubtedly game-changing and are essential in our fight against this virus.

As we head in to 2021, I urge people to continue to make the most of Liverpool’s SMART Testing and help keep this city, and everyone in it, safe. Liverpool’s Acting Mayor, Councillor Wendy Simon

SMART Covid-19 sites in Liverpool a popular hit as thousands of people take part

Liverpool’s Director of Public Health, Matt Ashton said: “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has got behind the city’s SMART Testing and showed up in their thousands to take a test to protect themselves and the ones they love.

“At times there were long queues, but people waited patiently, united in the knowledge that they were helping to make a real difference to us tackling the pandemic.

“I’d also like to thank our amazing teams working at each site who have really gone above and beyond with smiles on their faces, putting people at ease throughout this really busy and critical time.”