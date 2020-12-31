Man charged following an explosion at a home in Wythenshawe

A man has been charged following an explosion at a home in Greater Manchester.

Clinton Parren, 43, of Pewsey Road, Peel Hall, Wythenshawe, has been charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

Police say he has been remanded in custody to appear before Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday 1 January 2021.

At around 12.20am on Wednesday 30 December 2020, police were called to the property in Wythenshawe following a report of the sound of an explosion.

Emergency services attended and enquiries established a gas canister inside the property had caused an explosion, resulting in significant damage to the interior of the property.

A woman and a girl, aged 32 and 11, were taken to hospital as a precaution and released a short time later.