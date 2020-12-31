Charity workers, campaigners, medics, police officers and actors from across the North West are among those being honoured in the Queen's New Year list.

A mother who has campaigned for road safety since her son died in a car crash 26 years ago has been made an MBE.

Pauline Fielding, from Heswall in Wirral, Merseyside, began campaigning following the death of her 18-year-old son Andrew on a road in Neston, Cheshire, in 1994.

Mrs Fielding, 75, said the honour for for services to road safety, had come as a "shock" but she hoped it would raise awareness.

This year has also seen success for her campaigning work after Chester West and Cheshire Council agreed a scheme to improve safety on the A540 in Neston, Cheshire, where her son died.

I'm absolutely delighted. It has taken 26 years but at long last things are about to improve. Giving up was never an option Pauline Fielding MBE

Wallasey MP Angela Eagle has been made a Dame, for parliamentary and Political Service. She's been a labour party politician representing her constituency since the 1992 general election.

Lancashire-born TV writer, and the brains behind the Bodyguard and Line of Duty Jed Mecurio is an OBE.

Coronation Street's Sally Dyvenor best known for her role as Sally Webster in the long-running ITV soap opera Coronation Street, which she has played since 1986. She's been made an MBE.

Legendary TT rider John McGuinness and are both receiving MBEs. Known as the 'Morecambe Missile' he has a total of 23 wins at the TT races and a record of 47 podium finishes.