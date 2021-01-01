Four in hospital after car crashes into Manchester Tampopo and catches fire

A suspected drink-driver and three of his passengers were taken to hospital after a car smashed into a popular Manchester city centre restaurant on New Year's Day.No staff were inside Tampopo on Albert Square when the dramatic smash happened at around 3.15am on Friday.But the car burst into flames upon impact and firefighters had to help a man and a woman from the vehicle - they and two others were taken to hospital for treatment.The Ford Fiesta smashed into the front of Tampopo restaurant in Albert Square and burst into flames, setting fire to a number of umbrella stands outside the venue.

Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to the scene at around 3.15am.A force spokesman said: "A man aged 19 was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

"He was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening."Three passengers in the car - a woman, 19, and two men, aged 18 and 20, were taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening."