Greater Manchester Police issue over 100 fines for New Year's Eve Covid breaches

Greater Manchester Police have issued over 100 Fixed Penalty Notices for breaches of coronavirus regulations on New Year's Eve.

105 fines were handed out across the county, with a rave being broken up in Wigan, whilst a pub in Stockport was found serving customers despite being banned from doing so under Tier 4 restrictions.

Large parties were also broken up in Manchester City Centre, Fallowfield, Tameside and Bury.

Police said that most of the penalty notices were given to house parties, but that the majority of people in Greater Manchester stuck to the rules of staying at home.

Assistant Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Chris Sykes, said: "We're pleased that the vast majority of people followed the Government's request to remain indoors and celebrate within their household or support bubble.

"It wasn't the way any of us wanted to enter the New Year, but we're grateful for the public's support."

He added: "Unfortunately there were a number of incidents last night that required their continuing professionalism.

"I'm sure the right-thinking majority of our residents will join me in condemning this irresponsible behaviour, which puts lives at risk.

"I would urge people to remain strong during what will hopefully be the final few months of restrictions. Protect your loved ones, each other and our NHS by continuing to follow Government rules."

Since August Greater Manchester Police have now issued over 2000 Fixed Penalty Notices for breaches of lockdown restrictions.