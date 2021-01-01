Guardiola says that City will have five players missing for Chelsea game

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed the club will have five players unavailable for Sunday's Premier League game at Chelsea following positive coronavirus tests.

City's game at Everton on Monday was postponed at short notice after three more players tested positive for Covid-19 following the positive tests for Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus on Christmas Day.

The latest results bring the total number of first-team personnel at the club isolating to seven, including two other staff members, which led to City's game against Everton being called off.

Guardiola said at a press conference: "It was four people - (including) two players - the first time and then three more."

Guardiola added that the club were not yet in a position to reveal the identities of the three latest players to test positive.

He said: "I don't think the Premier League allow us to name the players but you will know tomorrow."

Guardiola insisted City had enough players available to play at Everton but, with news of the positive tests only coming through late in the day, there was little alternative but to call off the game.

He said: "We had enough players to play against Everton. We wanted to play but on the day of the game, with more cases, we informed the Premier League.

"I personally called (Everton manager) Carlo Ancelotti to explain the situation because the day before we were in touch about what would happen and the huge risk."

Everton expressed frustration after Monday's game was postponed, calling in a statement for "full disclosure of all the information" that led to the decision being taken.

Ancelotti was later more sincere, sending best wishes to the City staff affected.

Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus were the first positive cases to be found in the Manchester City squad. Credit: PA

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said that he expects the match against City to go ahead despite the positive cases.

"I haven't been given the chances of the game being postponed this weekend, I'm just aware of the situation. At the moment the game is on," he said.

"Manchester City had some positives within their training ground. We have had a couple ourselves, but not on the playing staff. That's the current situation."

When asked how safe players and staff feel in the current climate, Lampard said: "Generally probably as safe as the public because of the new surge in numbers we're seeing.

"But we are in a more protected environment, certainly in the workplace. We're now being tested twice a week and that's really important. I don't understand why we went down to one because two is important.

"It seems to me that the situation at the moment is that we go game by game. Games are being called off because of positive tests around the game itself and I understand that. Let's see how it goes because these are uncertain times."