Illegal New Year's Eve party planned in Liverpool stopped by police

An illegal New Year's Eve party planned for Liverpool City Centre was thwarted by police after the organiser posted about it on Instagram.Merseyside Police introduced a dispersal zone for the Pier Head and areas of Liverpool city centre to stop people gathering last night.The order came just hours after a post was circulated on social media encouraging people to meet near the Liver Building to party together.

At around 8.30pm Merseyside Police confirmed that a dispersal zone would be in place until midday today, January 1, and that a small number of people had already been moved on.

Pictures taken last night show a deserted Liverpool City Centre. Credit: Liverpool Echo

In a statement last night, a spokesperson for the force said: "We have introduced a Dispersal Zone for The Pier Head and other parts of Liverpool city centre tonight, Thursday 31 December."The order runs from 7.30pm until midday tomorrow, Friday 1 January, and officers will be in the area to provide a visible presence and deal with any incidents."A small number of people have already been dispersed from the area. It has been introduced as we believe people may gather unlawfully in Liverpool city centre this evening."The order gives the police the power to direct people they suspect are causing (or planning to cause) a crime to leave an area and gives them the power to arrest them should they return.

Chief Inspector Peter Clark said: "Mass gatherings have been limited by Government for a reason – they risk spreading a virus which has killed more than 70,000 people in the UK and made many others very ill."Organising or participating in an unlawful gathering of more than two people will lead to arrest and prosecution, or a substantial fine."He added: "For the sake of people across Merseyside, the people you live with, next door to, care for or work alongside – don’t be tempted to join any large gathering or protest, and make your voice heard in a safer and legal way."