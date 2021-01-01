Police have busy night enforcing lockdown restrictions across North West

Police forces across the North West had a busy night making sure that coronavirus restrictions in the region were adhered to.

Most of the North West is in Tier 4 which bans all household mixing with a "Stay at Home" message in place, whilst the Liverpool City Region is in Tier 3 which also prohibits all household mixing.

All hospitality venues were also closed in the region with only takeaway services being allowed.

However, police in Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside have all reported having to deal with breaches of the rules.

In Lancashire police issued a £10,000 fine to the organiser of a house party in Hyndburn, which was attended by around "80 youngsters".

Greater Manchester Police handed out over 100 Fixed Penalty Notices, including to a pub in Stockport which was serving customers, with other large parties being broken up.

Assistant Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Chris Sykes, said: "Unfortunately there were a number of incidents last night that required their continuing professionalism.

"I'm sure the right-thinking majority of our residents will join me in condemning this irresponsible behaviour, which puts lives at risk.

"I would urge people to remain strong during what will hopefully be the final few months of restrictions. Protect your loved ones, each other and our NHS by continuing to follow Government rules."

There was a heavy police presence in Liverpool City Centre last night. Credit: Regional Syndication

Meanwhile, in Liverpool police responded to reports of a mass gathering being planned near the Liver Building by introducing a "dispersal zone" in the city centre.

Posts circulating on social media alerted police to plans for a large party on the Pier Head, however, it appears that this was thwarted by police before it could begin.

Peter Clark, Chief Inspector of Merseyside Police, said: "Mass gatherings have been limited by Government for a reason – they risk spreading a virus which has killed more than 70,000 people in the UK and made many others very ill.

"Organising or participating in an unlawful gathering of more than two people will lead to arrest and prosecution, or a substantial fine."