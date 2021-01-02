Man arrested after bomb squad called to property in Manchester

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing an explosive device after 'suspicious items' were discovered at a property in south Manchester.

Homes were evacuated after bomb disposal officers were called to Wilmslow Road in Fallowfield on Friday night.

The items were later 'deemed to be safe', Greater Manchester Police said.

It's understood the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

GMP say it's an 'isolated incident with no wider threat to the community'.

The 52-year-old suspect remains in custody for questioning.

Bomb squad in Fallowfield Manchester Credit: Manchester Evening News

Officers are still at the scene this morning, but Wilmslow Road reopened at about 5am.

Police were called to a property between Derby Road and Brook Road at 8.30pm on New Year's Day.

Paramedics and fire crews were also at the scene.

At around 11.30pm, a police cordon was put up between the Shell petrol station and nearby Victoria Road.

The cordon was later extended - covering the area between the petrol station and Derby Road.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers were called around 20.30pm yesterday (Friday 1 January 2020) to a property on Wilmslow Road, Fallowfield following the discovery of suspicious items within the property.

"Bomb disposal officers attended and the items were deemed safe. Officers are treating this as an isolated incident with no wider threat to the community.

"A scene remains in place at the property.

"A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing an explosive device. He remains in custody for questioning."