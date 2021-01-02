Thousands of school workers given priority testing for Covid 19

Video report by Andrew Fletcher.

Thousands of school workers in Merseyside are being given priority testing for Covid 19.

Liverpool City Council has launched the scheme ahead of schools reopening on Monday.

But with high infection rates across the country teaching unions are is calling for all schools in England to remain closed for two weeks.

For four days – Saturday 2 January to Tuesday 5 January – four symptom-free test centres in the city will offer priority lateral flow testing for any adult who works in any of Liverpool’s schools from 7am-11am.

The centres offering priority school staff testing are:

Exhibition Centre Liverpool, King's Dock, L3 4FP

Lifestyles Austin Rawlinson, Conleach Road, L24 0TR

Liverpool FC, Anfield Road, L4 0TH

Wavertree Tennis Centre, Wavertree Sports Park, L15 4LE

School staff attending during these hours should bring their school ID with them.