Joe Anderson's deputy confirms bid to replace him as Mayor of Liverpool

The acting Mayor of Liverpool says she will put her name forward to win the Labour Party's nomination for the job.

Cllr Wendy Simon has yet to formally launch her campaign, but she confirmed her intentions when questioned about it in an interview calling for another national lockdown to contain the new strain of Covid-19.

Cllr Simon assumed the role of acting Mayor last month when Joe Anderson stepped aside following his arrest on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

Mr Anderson has insisted he is innocent and his name will be cleared. But he added that the extended police bail notice means that "it is in the best interests of the Labour Party to select a new candidate for the mayoral election".

Liverpool's former Mayor Joe Anderson. Credit: Press Association

Cllr Simon was Mr Anderson's deputy, she sits on Liverpool City Council and holds responsibility for Culture, Tourism and Events.

She said 'regeneration and renewal of communities' will be one of the themes of her campaign.

It's yet not known if any other members of Liverpool's Labour Party will also go after the top job.