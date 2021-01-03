Manchester City start investigation after Benjamin Mendy breaks Covid 19 rules

Manchester City will investigate reports that defender Benjamin Mendy hosted friends at his house on New Year's Eve in breach of Covid-19 restrictions.

According to a report in The Sun, Mendy has admitted allowing a chef and two friends of his partner to attend his Cheshire home, despite regulations which prevent people from different households from mixing indoors.

A Manchester City spokesman said: "The club is aware of a New Year's Eve Covid-19 breach involving Benjamin Mendy and the subsequent media reporting of it.

"While it is understood that elements of this incident have been misinterpreted in the reports, and that the player has publicly apologised for his error, the club is disappointed to learn of the transgression and will be conducting an internal investigation."

A spokesperson for Mendy did not deny the allegations in a statement given to The Sun.

"Benjamin and his partner allowed a chef and two friends of his partner to attend his property for a dinner party on New Year's Eve," a statement said.

"Ben accepts that this is a breach of Covid-19 protocols and is sorry for his actions in this matter. Ben has had a Covid test and is liaising with Manchester City about this."

City are among the clubs to have suffered an outbreak of the virus within their squad in recent days, with their match away to Everton on December 28 postponed at late notice after the number of players affected reached five.