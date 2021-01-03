A man who took a Jet ski from southern Scotland to the Isle of Man to meet up with his girlfriend has spoken to a newspaper about his 'lockdown love plan'.

Dale McLaughlan was sentenced to four weeks in prison after Douglas Courthouse heard the 28-year-old took four-and-a-half hours to travel from the Isle of Whithorn to Ramsey last month.

Now free from prison, Dale told the Sunday Mirror: “As soon as I hit open water I thought ‘Oh my God’. It was like getting a kick in the teeth.

It was terrible. It wasn’t fun. I followed the GPS, but after half an hour a massive wave wiped it away. I didn’t have a clue where I was going. Dale McLaughlan, speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper

Dale was caught on camera arriving at the Isle of Man Credit: Sunday Mirror

The paper said the smitten roofer paid £5,500 for a jet ski so he could be reunited with Jessica Radcliffe.

He said she had raised his spirits following the death of his father and had applied for a permit to visit the island on compassionate grounds - but the application was refused.

It was then that he decided to take matters into his own hands.