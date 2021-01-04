Appeal for witnesses after 15-year-old boy hit by police car in Stockport

Witnesses are being sought after a 15-year-old boy was hit by a police car on Boxing Day in Stockport.

It happened at around 9.30pm on Garners Lane when the boy was hit by a police car responding to an emergency call. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The incident is now being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

An investigation's already revealed that three vehicles were responding to the emergency call. The second of the three vehicles collided with the boy, while a third vehicle struck a post after swerving to avoid the collision.

I would like to pass on our thoughts to the boy, his family and any others affected by the incident. It’s possible that a number of bystanders may have witnessed this incident. It’s vitally important we establish the full circumstances leading to the boy suffering serious injuries and so I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened to contact our investigators as soon as possible. Amanda Rowe, IOPC Regional Director for the North West

Anyone with information should call 03003035734 or email GarnersLane@policeconduct.gov.uk