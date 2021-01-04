800 army personnel are being deployed across Greater Manchester to help with targeted coronavirus testing.

As part of its biggest homeland operation in peacetime - the nine regiments will work across all 10 local authority areas, carrying out asymptomatic testing of specific groups.

Who is being tested?

people at higher risk of infection such as social care staff, key workers, and public facing occupations such as bus drivers

those in high risk environments such care homes and shared accommodation for the homeless

It similar asymptomatic community testing in Liverpool and Lancashire.

The Armed Forces involvement was requested by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said they will be an important contribution to protecting the highest risk groups as the city seeks to recover.