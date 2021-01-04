Businessman who killed cousin with an axe sentenced to indefinite hospital order

A mentally ill businessman who killed his cousin with an axe in the street has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

Tree surgeon Ashley Rowen, 32, was twice previously sectioned under the Mental Health Act before he committed a brutal attack on Ryan Lowry, 36, in Trafford, Greater Manchester, on February 27th last year.

In 2014, Rowen was detained with a delusional disorder having threatened suicide, and again in March 2019 after he seriously assaulted his grandfather who sustained a bleed on the brain.

Sentencing at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, Judge Maurice Greene said Mr Lowry in effect then became Rowen's carer after he was "somewhat surprisingly" discharged within two weeks of being detained at a hospital unit.

The judge said Mr Lowry, from Marple, was described by those who knew him as a "born leader and inspiration" with a caring nature and who had clear concerns for Rowen up to his death.

He told the defendant: "There was never any suggestion of any animosity by you towards him and in fact you had a great deal to be grateful to him for."

On the night he died, racing driver and foster parent Mr Lowry had told his wife Michelle: "Ashley will not hurt me. He listens to me."

In the days leading up to the tragedy, Rowen behaved erratically and without reason had had various heated and angry exchanges with a number of people, the court heard.

On February 25th, he messaged a friend's wife: "Should I go to freemasons or smash someone's face in?" and a day later sent a group chat message which read: "Should I join the masons tomorrow? Im asking you all? As I will lick of (sic) someones head if you want to play."

Mr Lowry persuaded Rowen to see his GP on the afternoon of February 27, who admitted he had stopped taking his anti-psychotic medication because it made him sleepy and put on weight.

The court was told he was on the medication from 2016 but took it sporadically and had been treated for mental illness since 2011.

Rowen, also known as Ashley Glennon, was given a further prescription and a community mental health team contacted him later, but he assured them he felt fine.

Later, Rowen attended the Masonic Hall in Urmston for his freemason initiation where a witness stated he did not behave in any way that caused concern and even gave a short speech.

A still concerned Mr Lowry went on to visit the defendant's home in Russell Road, Partington, and shortly before midnight was seen running from the property chased by the axe-wielding Rowen.

The defendant struck 13 blows to his cousin who died from multiple head injuries.

Rowen pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.

Judge Greene told him: "The plea reflects the fact had you not been ill you would not have killed your cousin. In my judgment your mental illness at the time of the offence means that your culpability is low."

Psychiatrists for the prosecution and defence agreed that Rowen is suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

He will continue to be treated at Ashworth high security hospital in Merseyside until a specialist mental health tribunal decides it is safe to discharge him.