Cases on the rise in the North West as PM warns of tougher restrictions to come

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated that harsher lockdown restrictions could be on the way, predicting a 'tough tough' next few weeks for the UK. Here's the latest picture in the North West.

The rate of new cases in north-west England has jumped sharply, up from 223.1 for the week to December 23 to 351.8 per 100,000 for the week to December 30.

351.8 Rate of Cases in the NW

The last time the rate was this high was in early November, just after the England-wide lockdown had begun.

Carlisle currently has the highest local rate in the region: 765.6, up steeply from 332.2.

670.3 Burnley

Burnley (670.3) and Eden (585.9) have the next highest rates.

These three areas are in Tier 4, along with the whole of north-west England except for the Liverpool City Region, which is in Tier 3.

Three of the top 10 highest rates in the region are currently in the Liverpool City Region, however.

530.9 Halton

480.8 Wirral

454.1 Knowsley

The number of hospital patients across the region is below the peak level seen in mid-November (3,158), but is up 11% from 2,226 on December 27 to 2,605 on January 3.