Darren Fletcher joins Man Utd as first team coach

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has been appointed to the club's first-team coaching staff.

The former Scotland captain came through the youth ranks at United before making over 340 first-team appearances and helping the club win a host of honours, including five Premier League titles, the FA Cup and Champions League.

He moved to West Brom in 2015, ending a 20-year association at United, and finished his playing career at Stoke but he returned to Old Trafford last October to take up a coaching role with the under-16s at the club.

The 36-year-old will now step up to help with first-team duties on a full-time basis.