Driver who killed 14-year-old girl jailed for ten years

A driver who was driving uninsured and unlicensed who killed a 14-year-old girl has been jailed for 10 years.

Kevin Pryce from Oldham hit Mia Strothers on 5th October on Lightbowne Road.

14-year-old schoolgirl Mia was taken to hospital with critical injuries after being hit while she was crossing the road. She passed away two days later.

Mia Strothers Credit: MEN Syndication

The court heard how Pryce had been driving at speeds of up to 57mph in a 30 area in an uninsured silver BMW 318, which an expert described as being in an 'unroadworthy and dangerous condition' after six faults with the vehicle were identified including defective brakes.

After colliding with Mia and despite significant damage to his windscreen, Pryce continued to drive off to his friend's address nearby where he told her that his car had been struck with a brick.

He was later arrested by patrolling officers and tested positive for illegal drugs.

Following his arrest, Pryce confessed on interview to knowing of the issues with his brakes but insisted he was driving quickly to get his car to the garage to get the issue fixed. Subsequent enquiries established this was false.

Pryce was charged and pleaded guilty to single counts of: causing death by dangerous driving; causing death whilst uninsured; failing to stop; failing to report; and driving other than in accordance with a license.

Today he was ordered to serve 10 years in jail and disqualified from driving for life.