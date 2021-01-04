Report by Elaine Willcox

First doses of the Oxford AstroZeneca Coronavirus vaccine have been rolled out at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) has become one of the first trusts across the country to start using the vaccine.

Hilary Birch was the first person to receive the vaccine on Monday afternoon.

Hilary, a Patient Flow Controller has been working for the NHS for the last 34 years and she was the first to receive the Oxford AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at the hospital.

Hilary, 58, said: “It’s brilliant news that the Oxford vaccine is now being given out. It’s going to make such a difference to everyone. I can’t believe I’m the first one at our Trust to have had it – I'm very fortunate!”

It was also a momentous day on the Isle of Man, where the first Covid vaccination took place, with the the Pfizer Biontech vaccine. The first person to be vaccinated was 55-year old Sandie Hannay

Over the next three days, 975 vaccinations will be given to staff from all parts of the health and care system at a hub created in the former Ward 20 at Newlands, on the Noble’s Hospital site.

Hundreds of new vaccination sites are due to come on-stream this week, joining the 700 which are already in operation.

The first Oxford AstraZeneca vaccinations will be delivered at a small number of hospitals (including the RLI) for the first few days for surveillance purposes, as is standard practice, before the bulk of supplies are sent to hundreds of GP-led services later in the week.

We are over the moon to be selected as one of the first trusts to deliver the new Oxford AstraZeneca vaccination. This is part of the biggest vaccination programme in the history of the NHS and we are very proud to be playing our part. Aaron Cummins, Chief Executive, UHMBT

Those eligible to receive the vaccine will receive an invitation to book their appointment. For most people this will be a letter, either from their GP or the NHS. This letter will include all the information people will need to book appointments, including their NHS number. Residents are asked not to contact the NHS to get an appointment until they have received this letter.