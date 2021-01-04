'Gerry’s words will live on forever': Tributes pour in for Gerry Marsden

Tributes are being shared to the Gerry and the Pacemakers singer Gerry Marsden, whose died at the age of 78.

Stars from the world of music and sport have all shared memories of Gerry, whose version of You'll Never Walk Alone became a football anthem for his hometown club of Liverpool.

Yvette Marsden, his daughter, says the family are 'bereft'

'A legend and a great friend'

Gerry Marsden worked the same music circuit as The Beatles - with Fab Four member Sir Paul McCartney describing Gerry and the Pacemakers as The Beatles's "biggest rivals" on the Merseyside scene.

"I'll always remember you with a smile," Sir Paul said.

Beatles' band member Ringo Starr also paid tribute, sending "peace and love to all Gerry's family" - with Pete Best tweeting "may he never walk alone".

Liverpool singer Gerry Marsden on board the Mersey ferry Credit: Dave Thompson/PA

'Committed to the people of Liverpool'

Gerry Marsden is being remembered across his home city as a true son of Liverpool.

He was awarded an MBE for services to charity in 2003 after supporting victims of the Hillsborough disaster, and always made time for appearances at home - surprising Take That fans with a performance of "You'll Never Walk Alone" at Anfield in the summer of 2019.

Liverpool's Cavern Club, where Gerry and the Pacemakers played nearly 200 times, have remembered him as "a fantastic story teller"."One of the very best".

Gerry Marsden was awarded the Freedom of Liverpool in April 2009, an occasion he marked by boarding a ferry across the Mersey and getting out his guitar to sing his famous hit.

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram remembers offering him the title, writing "He was speechless. He said it was the greatest honour ever bestowed on him."

Posting a tribute on Twitter, he added that he was "devastated" to lose such a man.

'Gerry’s voice accompanied our biggest nights'

People from the world of football have also paid tribute to Gerry, with Liverpool Football Club writing "Gerry’s voice accompanied our biggest nights. His anthem bonded players, staff and fans around the world, helping create something truly special".

We have lost one of the most treasured members of the LFC⁩ family. Peter Moore, Former CEO at Liverpool FC

George Sephton, the voice of Anfield who makes announcements in the stadium, told ITV News: "I am in a state of utter shock, I really am.

"We have had so much happen to us (Liverpool FC) in recent weeks... to be honest I was just about getting over that and now this.

"I am just really glad I have all the happy Memories of Gerry, I really am."