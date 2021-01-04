Video report by Lise McNally

A 9 year old girl from Preston is well on her way to realising her dream as a singing superstar - after becoming one of the youngest people in the country to sign a record deal.

Liara Manuel has been singing she was a toddler, and now writes and records music under the name "Little LiaRa".

Liara has now written and recorded three music videos. Credit: Little LiaRa/ MM Records

During term time she lives like any school pupil, but says it's in ordinary everyday life that she finds inspiration for her sons.

"I like writing about my life and friends and family, because its more natural and about stuff thats actually true"

Her first music video, titled "No New Friends" was a celebration of her community, and featured other children from the estate where she lives with her family.

Her song "No New Friends" celebrates old friendships Credit: Little LiaRa / MM Records

We all had a group chat and we all messaged each other every day until the day for filming came. We were all shy at first and then we started getting warmed up to it, and really enjoying it. Liara Manuel

Also helping Liara through any nerves is her sister Adriana, who now acts as her manager.

Adriana says she is so proud of how Liara has followed her dreams.

Liara has loved music and performing since she was a toddler. Credit: Family video

"You don't see many 9 year olds in the studio, and she's coming out with songs like that, its really impressive. It's like she's in her own little world - all the ideas just come together, and she's like a different person."

Liara's latest single, Bag, is out this month.