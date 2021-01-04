Your Granada Weather Photos - January 2021

How do I submit a photo?

Email: This is the best option for image quality - granada.weather@itv.com

Twitter: @JoBlytheTV, @KerrieGosneyTV, @EmmaJessonTV

Hurstwood Reservoir, Burnley, Lancashire Credit: GAVIN HILTON
Morecambe New Year's Day Credit: @ChrisJCoates
Frozen canal at Burscough Credit: STEVE SEVILLE
Icy sunrise, Warrington Credit: LENNY WOODALL
Singing Ringing Tree, Burnley Credit: KEITH BANNISTER
Kemple End, Clitheroe Credit: LAUREN TAYLOR
Morning walk, Whaley Bridge Credit: ALEX DERBYSHIRE TOWLE
Catkins defrosting at Sale Water Park Credit: NICK HARRISON
Frosted berries against snow and blue sky Credit: ANN BEDFORD
Bitterly cold Crosby beach Credit: STEVE MULVILLE
Earnsdale Reservoir, Darwen Credit: PETE McGUIRE
Cirrus clouds over Whitworth Credit: DAVID GREENWOOD
Ice patterns, Cregneash, Isle of Man Credit: SUSIE MacKENZIE-FIDLIN

Tips for taking weather pictures

  • When taking a picture to be used on one of our weather forecasts, don't forget to make them landscape - rather than portrait - as this fits the screen better.

  • Also, remember that the weather presenters stand on the left-hand side of the screen, so worth taking note of this when trying to capture that perfect picture to send into us.

  • It's also great if you can tell us where the picture was taken and the name you would like us to credit the picture with.

  • By sending your pictures to us, you agree for us to use them in our weather forecasts to be broadcast on television and online (though the copyright will remain with you at all times, and you will be credited).