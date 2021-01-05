Former UK Fast CEO charged with rape

The founder and former chief executive of the Manchester-based company UK Fast has been charged with sexual offences.

Lawrence Jones from Hale Barns in Greater Manchester is accused of rape and four sexual assaults.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in 2010 and 2013.

Greater Manchester Police began an investigation in 2019 and 52-year-old Mr Jones stood down as CEO of the company in November that year.

He was made an MBE in 2015 for services to the digital economy and was a guest at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Jones is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on 21 January 21.