Isle of Man re-enters lockdown after fears COVID spreading 'in the community'

The Isle of Man will re-enter lockdown from midnight on Wednesday 6th January, following fears that COVID-19 has started to spread from person to person on the Island.

Social distancing, no gatherings outside immediate households and face coverings are some of the new rules that will be brought into effect.

Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK, made the announcement describing the lockdown as a 'circuit break'.

Full list of new restrictions:

Residents are being asked to 'stay at home' unless absolutely necessary.

Social distancing at two metres is permitted everywhere outside the home.

Gatherings are not allowed with anyone outside the immediate household.

Exercise is permitted once a day, but only with the immediate household.

Face coverings must be worn when outside.

Schools and nurseries to close.

All non-essential shops to close.

All hospitality venues to close.

Care homes to stop visits with immediate effect.

Weddings and collective worship will not take place.

Funerals can continue indoors and outdoors but with a maximum of ten people.

The Isle of Man will enter stage five of its border framework meaning there's 'no guarantee' arrivals will be allowed to enter the Island.

These restrictions will last for an initial 21 days.

We have not yet seen this spread widely into the community. But there is a credible risk that this will happen in the coming days. There is no reason to panic. But there is a need to act decisively. As always our primary objective is to preserve life. This was of course foremost in the minds of ministers when we met this morning and again this afternoon. Howard Quayle MHK, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man

'Significant risk of widespread community infection'

The Isle of Man Government confirmed that there is evidence of spread from someone who travelled to the Island, completed their fourteen day isolation and returned into the community, unknowingly with the virus.

Seven new positive cases of coronavirus have been identified in the last 24 hours, with a large number of contacts spread over a variety of locations.

It is unknown whether these cases stem from the new variant of COVID-19.

Due to the increased risk of widespread community infection, the new measures have been brought in to protect the Island's newly started vaccination programme.

The government has also confirmed that it's still aiming for 'local elimination' of the virus.