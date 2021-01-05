Isle of Man start island-wide vaccination programme with 315 jabs on first day

The Isle of Man has started its COVID-19 vaccination programme by administering the first jab at Noble's Hospital.

315 people received their first jab of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on the first day.

There are six trays of the vaccine on the island and the Department of Health and Social Care plan to administer around 300 each day, three days a week.

Sandie Hannay, a 55-year-old senior residential support officer in the Learning Disability service, was the first to receive the vaccine on the Island.

She added that "everybody should be stepping up and getting the vaccine".

Frontline health and care staff form the first priority group for vaccination.

The vaccine arrived on the island on the 16th December, but the Isle of Man Government made the decision to delay the rollout until the New Year.

Waiting until the New Year to commence roll-out was the right thing to do. Staff from a number of areas have put in huge efforts to get to this point, at what is already a very busy time for our health services. ‘Two vaccines are now proven safe and effective in the fight against Covid-19 and it is important that we provide vaccinations to priority groups as swiftly as possible. David Ashford MHK, Health and Social Care Minister

The vaccine is given to the Island on a per-capita basis through the NHS supply chain, in line with the delivery schedule supplied in the UK.

The first phase of the vaccination will focus on health and care staff, care home residents and workers and the over-80s.

Vaccinators will visit care homes to give residents their jabs, while health and care staff will be vaccinated in their place of work or be invited to Noble's Hospital or Ramsey Cottage Hospital for their jab.