The parents of a little boy from Wigan with a rare form of epilepsy are urging other families to learn to spot the signs of the condition.

Doctors initially thought little Theo Yong-Ching was suffering from colic when he began pulling up and tensing his legs.

He had been sent away from A&E three times.

But Theo's parents felt something more serious was going on when the eight month old suddenly stopped smiling, and became unable to recognise his mum.

Eventually, a brain scan revealed he had infantile spasms syndrome - a severe form of epilepsy that most medics have never seen.

The eight month old began to have leg twitches. Credit: Family

What is infantile spasms syndrome?

Infantile spasms is a rare condition that occurs in young children, usually under the age of one.

Around 400 babies a year are born with it.

It is identified by brief spasms or jerks which happen in "clusters" - these can affect the whole body or just the arms and legs. The spasms can look similar to common disorders such as colic or reflux, or a baby’s normal ‘startle’ reflex.

It's controlled with adult-sized doses of steroids plus anti-seizure drugs.

You can find out more by visiting the UK Infantile Spasms Trust website.

Andrew and Claire are thankful a consultant eventually recognised Theo's condition, which can be hard to identify.

Experts say to reduce the risk of long-term harm it needs early diagnosis using a brain scan.

Jenny Rawling, from the UK Infantile Spasms Trust, says early diagnosis is challenging, but critical.

"It shows a very characteristic brainwave pattern - and that's why it's so damaging, on the outside it doesn't look especially serious, but inside, there's complete chaos in their brain."

If undiagnosed and untreated for a period of time, it causes loss of skills, regression, or even permanent brain damage.

Theo's parents say want to give other families the best chance at an early diagnosis.

Claire and Andrew are now urging other parents to familiarise themselves with the possible symtoms.