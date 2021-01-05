A suicide charity say they have helped a record number of people since the first lockdown began - helping to prevent more than 1,500 deaths.

The Martin Gallier Project was set up in memory of the 55-year-old father who took his own life in 2017.

The charity, which aims to prevent suicides, break down stigmas, and support families across the North West, say the number of those they have helped has more than tripled in past year.

Jessica Gallier, Martin's daughter, who founded the project says: "We've really struggled to keep up with the numbers of people we're seeing without creating a waiting list, and the last thing we ever want to do is have a waiting list for somebody that is considering suicide."

Martin Gallier and his daughter Jessica Credit: Family picture

The service has received a welcome National Lottery Grant of almost a quarter of a million pounds, enabling it to expand its much-needed services.

It has meant it can help people like Penny - not her real name - who was planning on taking her own life in the weeks before Christmas.

I feel incredibly grateful, I can't put into words how grateful I am because the way I feel about my life is completely different. 'Penny'

"The way I feel about my future is completely different - I have a future now and I've got things to look forward to, and I've never felt like that for as long as I can remember."

National Lottery Funding has meant the charity can open an education room next to their high street drop in centre.

The grant means the centre has been able to open a new space for group work, activities and suicide intervention training.

It's not slowing down, it's getting more, and those numbers are going up so quickly that there isn't that time to stop and reflect on how many people we're supporting. Jessica Gallier

Jessica added: "If I even stop and do the calculations of 1,500 people since the end of February it just shows how important it is that we're here, and how important it is that we're here during this pandemic and how important it is that we've stayed open as well."

IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW NEEDS HELP: