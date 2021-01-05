The North West reacts to a third coronavirus lockdown

Report by Granada Reports' Rachel Pritchard

As those in the North West find themselves subject to a Covid-19 lockdown for the third time, there is a warning the new measures could be in place until March.

The raft of restrictions, aimed at preventing more hospital admissions and protecting vital services came into force on 5 January in a bid to reduce spiralling coronavirus cases.

Schools and colleges across both countries are now closed to all but vulnerable pupils and the children of essential workers.

Hartford Manor Primary in Cheshire opened after the Christmas break, only to close less than 24 hours later.

Headteacher Simon Kidwell says: 'I'm frustrated, angry and exhausted and I would say the parents feel exactly the same."

The dedicated head spent the evening following the Prime Minister's national address, online with more than 250 anxious parents desperately seeking clarification.

Jessica Thompson, a Year 11 pupil at Ellesmere Park High School was due to be sitting her GCSEs in the summer.

It has meant upheaval for GCSE students including Jessica Thompson, who was banking on good grades to pursue a psychology career.

She says: "I'm working the hardest I can since I've been in high school, revising every night, revision sessions and then my dad told me and I actually thought I was going to cry because I can't see how well I'm going to do now, and I don't know how good I am."

And, for those businesses that have to close, new support has been offered from the government.

But, many feel it is not enough, one of directors at Lawrence Hotel in Padiham near Burnley, says lockdowns have cost them over a quarter of a million pounds and he fears there will be other costs.

Michael Huckerby says: "I'm full of dread, I think we'd all be holding on and it was September, and it was Christmas, so I think this one, the financial aspect is horrendous, but I think the mental situation is more damaging."

As we are warned of a "very difficult few weeks ahead" the message is the streets must remain desolate, and people must stay at home.