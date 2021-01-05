People are being urged to volunteer to help with the roll out of the coronavirus vaccine across the North West.

Charities and local authorities are seeking "caring and compassionate volunteers" to help run the programme, and ensure the smooth running of sites being set up across the region.

Job descriptions list locations - many of which are yet to be finalised - as open seven days a week, with volunteers able to sign up for shifts of around four hours.

HOW CAN I VOLUNTEER?

Would-be volunteers can sign up for their local area below:

CHESHIRE AND MERSEYSIDE: Jobs on offer include a mixture of clinical and non-clinical roles, available as fixed term contracts and casual worker agreements, as well as volunteer opportunities.

Sign up with St Helen's NHS

LANCASHIRE: Internal and external marshal roles are on offer, helping patients get where they need to be for their Covid-19 vaccine.

Sign up with the Lancashire Volunteer Partnership

MANCHESTER: Sites urgently need 'Volunteer Marshals' to safely direct patients on site as they arrive, receive their vaccination and exit, as well as with supporting car park traffic and handing out PPE and information.

Sign up with Manchester Community Central.

Volunteers can also sign up through the Good Sam NHS app, or through St John Ambulance.