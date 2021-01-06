Nurse who dedicated life to others died after Coronavirus diagnosis

A nurse who dedicated her life to helping others died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, a hospital trust has said.

Bridget Palmer, a staff nurse at Clitheroe Community Hospital, died on December 29, a spokesman for East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT) said.

Chief executive of the trust Kevin McGee said: "It is with deep sadness that I share with you the devastating news that we have tragically lost a valued member of the ELHT family to coronavirus.

"Bridget Palmer, who passed away from Covid-19 on December 29, had dedicated her life and career to helping and caring for her patients."

He said the mother-of-two began her nursing career in Zimbabwe, South Africa, 40 years ago before joining the NHS and settling at ELHT in 2012.

She worked at the Royal Blackburn Hospital before moving to Ribblesdale Ward at Clitheroe Community Hospital as a staff nurse.

Mr McGee continued:

During Bridget's eight years at ELHT, she became a most treasured and respected member of the ELHT family; her loss will be deeply felt by all her colleagues and friends at ELHT. Bridget spent her life helping and caring for others in their time of need. She was caring and compassionate towards all her patients and their families, always putting them first; no task was too great for her. Chief Executive of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust

He continued: "She will be missed considerably by many, and we send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to her husband Geoff, their daughter Vanessa, son Carl and family.

"This is a terrible and poignant reminder of the situation we are facing every day to help others and I want to thank every member of staff for their continued care for our patients and community.

"Their continued courage and commitment to duty is inspirational and a comfort to us all in these difficult times."