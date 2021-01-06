Man shot in 'vicious attack' in Manchester

A 22 year old man has been shot at a house in Manchester.

Police say they were called to Mansfield Avenue in Blackley on Tuesday 5 January. The man has serious leg injuries but remains in a stable condition in hospital.

This was a vicious attack which has left a man in hospital with serious injuries. I would like to reassure the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident. Residents will see an increased police presence in the area as our officers work strenuously to investigate the full circumstances behind this incident and locate those responsible. Detective Inspector Louise Edwards, GMP

Police were called to Mansfield Avenue in Blackley. Credit: Google Earth

A cordon is currently in place and police say they would like to speak to anyone who might have information, or who saw others acting suspiciously in the area around 7:50pm.

No arrests have been made.