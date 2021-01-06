Manchester City players have paid tribute to former midfielder Colin Bell in the Carabao Cup semi-final tie against rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford after the death of the club's own 'king'.

The stadium fell silent before kick-off in memory of Bell, who died aged 74 on Tuesday afternoon.

Blues players also came out wearing number 8 shirts in memory of the City legend.

Players came out wearing no.8 shirts in tribute to Colin Bell Credit: PA

The club announced Bell had "passed away peacefully" on Tuesday afternoon aged 74 following a "short, non-Covid related illness".

Former England international Bell made 492 appearances and scored 152 goals for City during his 13-year stay after joining from Bury in 1966, helping secure promotion to the top flight.

Bell was one of City's stand-out players as they edged out Manchester United to win the First Division title in 1968.

FA Cup success followed in 1969 as well as two more trophies in 1970 - the League Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup. Bell was the club's top scorer three times.

Colin Bell Credit: PA

Bell earned the nickname 'The King of the Kippax' after one of the terraces at their former Maine Road home, and has a stand named after him at the Etihad Stadium following a fans' vote.

