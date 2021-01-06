Venues including the Etihad Tennis Centre in Manchester will be converted into regional centres in an attempt to meet the Government target of vaccinating 14 million people UK-wide by February.

The centres are expected to be staffed with a combination of NHS staff and volunteers, the spokesman added.

Supermarket chain Morrisons confirmed that car parks at its store in Winsford will host drive-through vaccinations from Monday Credit: Google Maps

It comes after supermarket chain Morrisons confirmed that car parks at its store in Winsford - would host drive-through vaccinations from Monday, with a further 47 offered to the Government.