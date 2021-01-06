Manchester's Etihad Tennis Centre will be one of the government's mass vaccination hubs
Venues including the Etihad Tennis Centre in Manchester will be converted into regional centres in an attempt to meet the Government target of vaccinating 14 million people UK-wide by February.
The centres are expected to be staffed with a combination of NHS staff and volunteers, the spokesman added.
It comes after supermarket chain Morrisons confirmed that car parks at its store in Winsford - would host drive-through vaccinations from Monday, with a further 47 offered to the Government.