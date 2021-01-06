The word legend can often be overused. But fans of Manchester City and football, in general, say in the case of Colin Bell that's absolutely the right word.

The 74-year-old is regarded as one of the finest players ever to pull on the famous sky blue City shirt.

Memories of Manchester City's Colin Bell, who's died at the age of 74.

He died yesterday afternoon after a long term illness.

Our sports correspondent Chris Hall looks back on a glittering career for club and country:

Bell made 492 appearances and scored 152 goals for City during his 13-year stay after joining from Bury in 1966.

A club statement read:

Colin passed away peacefully this afternoon after a short, non-Covid related illness, aged 74. He leaves behind wife Marie, children Jon and Dawn and grandchildren, Luke, Mark, Isla and Jack. Manchester City Football Club

One of Colin Bell's close friends and former teammates was City's Dennis Tueart.

He's been sharing his memories with our sports correspondent Mike Hall.