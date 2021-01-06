People are being offered the chance to have a little piece of one the hidden gems of the North West.

Spread over 50 acres, Rivington Terraced Gardens near Horwich is the former estate of Lord Leverhulme.

Featuring the famous terraced gardens, an Italian Lake, woodland walks, and the view from the Pigeon Tower, the grounds have become a favourite walk in the region.

But they cost £100,000 a year to run, and the coronavirus pandemic has badly affected their financial security,

Now, the charity that manage the site has come up with a new way to protect the grounds for future generations, by inviting people to sponsor a patch of the land.

We don't have an income stream, we can only maintain the gardens for future generations with events, sponsorship, support from companies... Richard Galloway, Rivington Heritage Trust

The 'Squarea' campaign will see people pledge £20 to sponsor a 10m x 10m virtual patch, that will help towards the annual maintenance costs.

The Rivington Heritage Trust says it will help keep the gardens for the next five years.

For now, they're asking that people stick to the lockdown rules, and only visit if you're local and using the grounds as part of your daily exercise allowance.