Thousands of students across Greater Manchester face being asked to pay up to £3,000 in rent despite being told not return to their accommodation.Fees are due in the coming weeks for the spring term, despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing another national lockdown that will last until at least mid-February.The Government's advice is that the majority of students should 'remain where they are' rather than moving back into university accommodation, and resume their studies online instead.Only students on practical courses such as medicine, education, and social work are advised to return for face-to-face teaching.On that basis, many students feel they should not have to pay rent for January at the very least.

The Prime Minister announced a third lockdown on Monday

The Prime Minister was asked about the issue at a Downing Street briefing on Monday evening [Jan 4] and hinted that the Government may get involved.Mr Johnson said:

What we hope is that they (students) will get online learning that will allow them to continue with their degree courses, but clearly there are going to be issues to do with the cost of their accommodation that we will have to look at as a Government and see what arrangements the universities are making to deal with the reasonable concerns of many, many students. Boris Johnson

The situation is made more complex by the fact some students live in university-owned flats while others are run by private providers.Last month, the University of Manchester agreed to give all students in its halls a 30 per cent discount on rent for the autumn term and the option to cancel their contracts without penalty if they wish.

Students threaten to strike after being told to pay up to £3k rent Credit: MEN Syndication

The university has yet to make clear what position it will take on rents due for the new term that are due to be paid on January 21.Students who went on strike last term say this instalment should be cancelled and recalculated.They are demanding no fees for the weeks students are told not to return to campus and 30 per cent discount if they are able to return but facilities remain closed.

A University of Manchester spokesperson said:

We understand these continue to be challenging and uncertain times for our students. "The 30 per cent reduction in rent is for semester one which runs up to 31 January. "All students in our halls of residence have the option to break their licence agreement with us at any time without penalty. University of Manchester spokesperson

They continued: "As a university we will carry on supporting our students in every waywe can, whether they’re on campus, in our accommodation or nowstudying from home."

University of Manchester

Meanwhile, a group of first year University of Salford students living at Peel Park have been told by private accommodation provider Campus Living Villages (CLV) that the company has a 'legal obligation' to collect its rents.The halls of residence are run as an 'exclusive partnership' with the university, according to CLV's website, and the next instalment of rent, around £2,000 for most students, is due on January 12.After querying the rent demands, students received an email from CLV's Accommodation Team that read: "In regards to rental payments, you agreed to pay rents via a contractual agreement signed at the before( sic) the beginning of your tenancy here.

Unfortunately, prior to your arrival in September, we could not determine when students are advised to return to university in January amidst the pandemic. "Therefore as the licence agreement is legally binding and rental payments must be made on the dates provided (sic), also if you are receiving Student Finance there is no legal argument for you not to pay rents. Campus Living Villages

It continued: "However, if there is any discussion at all on this between us and the university, we will notify you all."We understand it's not the best situation for yourself to be in, however we have to follow our policy and legal obligations to collect rents on these dates."If you have any queries or would like to appeal this please direct them to the university or your students union."When asked for further comment, a spokesperson from Campus Living Villages said:

"Campus Living Villages continue to follow Government guidance, with staff on-site 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to ensure our Villages remain open and so we can provide our residents with a safe and secure home."The guidance is constantly evolving, and we continue to review and adapt our approach in line with updates as and when they happen."We have not instructed residents to leave their accommodation and our Villages remain open as we continue to provide accommodation services. All rooms are available for our residents to occupy until the end of their accommodation agreement."

Frances Woodford is among the students paying £133 a week for a room at Peel Park.She said that even before the latest lockdown residents didn't have access to communal areas such as a gym, pool tables and hang-out rooms.Frances said:

We feel like they are just turning a blind eye. We have launched a petition to raise awareness - we are not standing for this anymore. I know a lot of people who don’t get enough maintenance grants to pay their rent and can’t get jobs so are having to rely on their parents to pay for accommodation they can’t even use. Frances Woodford - student

"There has been talk of a rent strike if nothing is done."It has been a difficult year. I like it there but some of the stuff we’ve been through just isn’t okay."We have had issues with the bins, with mould in our flats. This is the last straw for us."We have had enough. We have been promised all these things and have received nothing in return."Alex Greaves, 20, added:

What angers me the most is that it shouldn’t come to us setting up a petition. They should understand the situation and take some accountability. It’s not their fault what’s happening but equally it isn’t ours either. Alex Greaves - student

A University of Salford spokesperson said:

The disruption to university students caused by the latest lockdown has left many unable to return to campus and to their term time accommodation. They are in an extremely difficult position with having to pay rent on accommodation that they are being told by government that they are not allowed to use. University of Salford spokesperson

They continued:

"We are working through how best to support all students at this time and will be making an announcement about this on Monday 11 January.

University of Salford

"This is not a simple issue and does not just affect those in halls of residence, many pay private landlords for flats and shared houses.""We are working to ensure that we can support as many of our students as possible and therefore are taking a little longer to get everything necessary in place so that we can do this."We are as frustrated as the students with short notice changes and lack of detail from government but we will work as quickly as possible to respond to the concerns that our students have rightly expressed.”'We are being treated like prisoners'Manchester Metropolitan University students are facing a similar fight.

Manchester Metropolitan University

A large number of them are said to have joined the rent strike movement that started at the University of Manchester last term.The protesters are calling for rent reductions across both university-owned and privately-owned accommodation throughout the city.Another petition, signed by more than 11,500 people at the time of writing, references one of the biggest providers of MMU accommodation, Unite Students.The company provides rooms in a number of locations throughout Manchester.The petition says:

"We are students, teenagers stuck in our rooms/flats being told not to go into uni and not to socialise with anyone. Yes, we have a contract with them but this is NOT right. "There is security at every entrance of every building checking if we live here or not. Communal areas being shut. "WE ARE BEING TREATED LIKE PRISONERS." Petition

Unite Students was unable to respond to a request for comment.A Manchester Metropolitan University spokesperson said:

The university will be implementing a rent reduction for students in university-owned accommodation based on the latest Government guidance around the staggered return to face-to-face activity this term. "For example, this means that those students whose face-to-face activity does not begin until week commencing 25 January can expect a three-week rent reduction. Manchester Metropolitan University spokesperson

They continued: "In addition, due to the developing COVID-19 situation, the scheduled rent collection due on 13 January will now be moved to the end of the month. The rent reduction will be reflected in this next payment."In terms of the impact of last night’s late announcement, we’re reviewing the government information and also awaiting further government guidance."In terms of Unite and any other private accommodation landlords, we’ve asked them if they would consider putting in place something similar as we’ve done."