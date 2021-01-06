Tributes have been paid to a father-of-two found dead at a house in Oldham.Andrew Mark Smith, who was 39, was discovered unresponsive at the property on Oldham Road in Failsworth, alongside a couple who had reportedly invited him to stay for Christmas. Zoe Hamilton was 28 and James Acton was 41.

They asked Mr Smith to stay after getting to know him while he was sleeping rough in Failsworth, Ms Hamilton's family previously told the Manchester Evening News.

Zoe Hamilton, 28, and James Acton, 41, were also found dead on Monday, December 28.

Police say the cause of their deaths is still not known - detectives are awaiting the results of toxicology reports.Andrew's partner has now paid tribute to the "best bloke you could ever meet", adding "he would do anything for anyone".

Michelle Fleming was with with Andrew for 12 years, and says the loss has left her devastated.

He was very well-known in Failsworth and everyone that knew him wouldn't have a bad word to say about him. He was always really polite and well mannered. He would also do anything for anyone. If you needed it he would give you his last penny. Michelle Fleming

"The last few months he had fallen on hard times but he was getting his life back on track. We're all just absolutely devastated."

Andrew leaves behind two daughters - aged 19 and four.