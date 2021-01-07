Alex Rodda murder trial: 19-year-old Matthew Mason found guilty of murder

Matthew Mason, 19, has been found guilty of the murder of 15-year-old Alex Rodda, whose body was found near woodland in Cheshire in December.

Alex Rodda was bludgeoned to death with a wrench. His body was found in remote woodland in Ashley, Cheshire on December 12 last year.

The jury of seven women and five men found Mason guilty of murder by a majority of 10 to two at Chester Crown Court.

Alex Rodda's body was found in remote woodland in Ashley, Cheshire. Credit: MEN Media

Mason appeared to be crying in the dock following the verdict. Members of Alex's family were also in tears, as were two of the jurors.

Honorary recorder of Chester Judge Steven Everett thanked the jury and said: "No-one can pretend this has been an easy case."