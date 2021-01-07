'Vulnerable' Big Issue North vendors once again left unable to sell

Concerns have once again been raised for the future of Big Issue sellers in the North West, as lockdown has taken away their means of earning a living.

350 people work with Big Issue North, buying the magazine for £1.50, and selling it to the public for £3. Because they are classed as self-employed, this means that they are not eligible for furlough, and cannot work from home.

Many are homeless or vulnerably housed, who now find themselves without "a desperately needed income".

They also lost out on much of the pre-Christmas sales, usually their most lucrative time of the year:

Big Issue North says that during the first lockdown, frontline staff paid out a total of £500 each day to support vendors’ cost of living, from rent and bills for those in their own accommodation to essential shopping and transport.

They added "This time, we expect to pay out even more, as we experienced an influx of new vendors when the first lockdown was lifted, and the bitter cold will lead to an increased need for help with accommodation and bills. We estimate that we will need £10,000 to support all of our vendors through this period of lockdown."