Builders rescue resident from 'serious' house fire in Oxton
Builders have rescued someone from a "serious" house fire in Merseyside.
Firefighters say they were called to Mather Road in Oxton to find a terraced house well alight after reports of an explosion.
All three of the residents has escaped - with one person being rescued by a construction team working nearby. Two occupants were taken to hospital.
Cordons were been put in place on Mather Road and neighbours either side of the affected property were evacuated as a precaution. They have since been allowed to return to their homes.
A joint investigation between MFRS and Merseyside Police is now underway to establish the exact cause of the incident.