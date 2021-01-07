Builders rescue resident from 'serious' house fire in Oxton

Builders have rescued someone from a "serious" house fire in Merseyside.

Firefighters say they were called to Mather Road in Oxton to find a terraced house well alight after reports of an explosion.

All three of the residents has escaped - with one person being rescued by a construction team working nearby. Two occupants were taken to hospital.

Evacuated residents have now been allowed to return. Credit: Mersey Fire and Rescue

Cordons were been put in place on Mather Road and neighbours either side of the affected property were evacuated as a precaution. They have since been allowed to return to their homes.

A joint investigation between MFRS and Merseyside Police is now underway to establish the exact cause of the incident.