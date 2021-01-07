Clap for Carers looks set to return tonight as 'Clap for Heroes'.

Annemarie Plas, who came up with the weekly ritual that ran for 10 weeks during the first lockdown, tweeted that the tradition would be returning at 8pm on Thursday, January 7.

She said: "We are bringing back the 8pm applause, in our 3rd lockdown.

"I hope it can lift the spirit, of all of us. Carers teacher, homeschooling parents, those who shield and ALL who is pushing through this difficult time! Please join & share! #clapforheroes."

It quickly became a tradition every Thursday at 8pm during the first lockdown. Thousands of people across the North West came out on their doorsteps and places of work to show support for frontline workers.

Members of the royal family and Prime Minister Boris Johnson also joined in with the show of support.

However, the event was criticised for becoming politicised.

"Without getting too political, I share some of the opinions that some people have about it becoming politicised," Ms Plas told the PA news agency ahead of the final clap in May.

"I think the narrative is starting to change and I don't want the clap to be negative."

